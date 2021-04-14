Courier Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Riot Blockchain were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 447.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 632,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 1,092.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 333,644 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:RIOT traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,862,041. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -93.40 and a beta of 4.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19. Riot Blockchain, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $79.50.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 51.38% and a negative net margin of 250.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

