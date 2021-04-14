Valley Brook Capital Group Invests $7.65 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,662 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,651,000. Apple accounts for about 7.6% of Valley Brook Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 301.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 310.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,694,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,797,427,000 after purchasing an additional 44,382,768 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $134.43 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

