Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,000. Apple accounts for 1.4% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Apple by 304.8% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 429.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 39,258 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 19,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 14,667 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 289.4% in the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 198,077 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,939,000 after buying an additional 147,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 310.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,694,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,797,427,000 after acquiring an additional 44,382,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $134.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.30 and a 200 day moving average of $124.19. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.36 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

