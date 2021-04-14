Katalyo Market Cap Hits $9.67 Million (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a total market cap of $9.67 million and $186,309.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00065789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.27 or 0.00265161 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $461.13 or 0.00726652 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00023853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,054.65 or 0.99361326 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.78 or 0.00842699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

