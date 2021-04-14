Nucleus Vision 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.78 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $43.92 million and $2.78 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00057377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00018534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00088328 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.28 or 0.00627614 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00032231 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00036887 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

NCASH is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,124,866,222 coins. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

