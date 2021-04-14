Quantis Network Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantis Network has a market cap of $25,233.93 and approximately $164.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00065789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.27 or 0.00265161 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.13 or 0.00726652 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00023853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,054.65 or 0.99361326 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.78 or 0.00842699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars.

