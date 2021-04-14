PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Position Reduced by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. South State CORP. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.26. 5,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,029. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.37. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $156.57. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Laurentian raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.61.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

