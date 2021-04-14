American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.99 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will post sales of $3.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.97 billion. American Airlines Group reported sales of $8.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year sales of $26.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 billion to $29.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $37.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.55 billion to $39.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in American Airlines Group by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,823 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,980,207. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.77.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

