HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $43.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.68.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

