E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000.

Shares of Lufax stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,774. Lufax Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LU. Rowe began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lufax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

