TL Private Wealth Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

TL Private Wealth lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 16.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 301,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,966 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 9.4% of TL Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $15,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000.

LMBS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,356. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day moving average is $51.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

