E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 0.5% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,394. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.18 and a 200-day moving average of $100.54. The stock has a market cap of $135.97 billion, a PE ratio of 150.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $115.60.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.44.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

