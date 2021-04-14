Menlo Advisors LLC Sells 785 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Menlo Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Equity Commonwealth accounts for 1.9% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Menlo Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Equity Commonwealth worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 16,027 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 27,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 200,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

NYSE:EQC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,266. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.56. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.23.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.94 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

