JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Position Boosted by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. JD.com comprises 6.3% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $19,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $979,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $363,951,000. TRG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,636,000 after buying an additional 3,494,133 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in JD.com by 530.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,628,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $231,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,387,343. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.58 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $105.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. HSBC boosted their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.25.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

