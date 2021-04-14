E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Buys 8,124 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the period. GDS makes up about 1.2% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GDS were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,106,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at $118,900,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its stake in shares of GDS by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,231,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,560,000 after acquiring an additional 830,599 shares in the last quarter. Library Research Ltd acquired a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter worth about $56,634,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 760,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,167,000 after acquiring an additional 360,535 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GDS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.76.

NASDAQ GDS traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, hitting $77.40. The company had a trading volume of 19,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of -152.52 and a beta of 1.17. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $51.54 and a 12-month high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

