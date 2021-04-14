Menlo Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Menlo Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Twitter makes up 3.9% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $6,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Twitter from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cleveland Research upgraded Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Twitter from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

TWTR stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.71. 106,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,524,313. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of -51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $104,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,537. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

