Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,817 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $18,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 45.5% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $583,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 101,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,713. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.01 and its 200 day moving average is $117.57. The firm has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.13 and a 1 year high of $135.46.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.27%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WM. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.58.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

