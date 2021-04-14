Jackson Wealth Management LLC Invests $208,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 13.5% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.9% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 196,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,525,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.1% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.57.

NYSE CAT traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $232.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,777. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $237.78. The company has a market capitalization of $126.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

