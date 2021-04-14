Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. TRH Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 82,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.48. 20,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,290. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.22. The stock has a market cap of $82.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

