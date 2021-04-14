Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 164 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 128,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 121,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 5.3% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,724,000 after buying an additional 42,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.11. The stock had a trading volume of 15,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.64 and its 200 day moving average is $228.85. The firm has a market cap of $107.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.17.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

