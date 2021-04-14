Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $803,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 762.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5,987.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $54.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,726. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.24 and a 52-week high of $55.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

