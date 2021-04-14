Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 57,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,740,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,433,000 after buying an additional 89,068 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 720,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,216,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 380,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 376,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after buying an additional 25,409 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6,771.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 142,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 140,101 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA UCON traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.66. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,597. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.55. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $26.86.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.