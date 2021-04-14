Winfield Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,600 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.15. The company had a trading volume of 27,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,331. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.20.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.17 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

In other news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,614.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

