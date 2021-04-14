Cordasco Financial Network Purchases New Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,318. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.76. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.