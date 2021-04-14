SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,079 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 730.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 151,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 133,595 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 21,577 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,122,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,050,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,765. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.24.

