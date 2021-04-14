3,122 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.63. 31,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,212. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.90. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $72.53 and a 12 month high of $102.75.

