West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$120.00 to C$135.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. West Fraser Timber traded as high as C$105.20 and last traded at C$103.37, with a volume of 154927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$102.45.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WFG. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$130.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$106.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

