Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ARTL stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,518,902. Artelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12.

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.