Brinker International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,129 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 909% compared to the average daily volume of 211 put options.

In related news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $35,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $64,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,835,463 in the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,857,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $501,056,000 after purchasing an additional 677,698 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 930,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,618,000 after purchasing an additional 61,079 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,063,000 after purchasing an additional 447,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in Brinker International by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 822,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,545,000 after purchasing an additional 171,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAT traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,303. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.70 and a 200 day moving average of $58.32. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

EAT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brinker International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.