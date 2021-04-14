NEXT 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $27,193.00 (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. NEXT has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $27,193.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.59 or 0.00419257 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 59.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000821 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

