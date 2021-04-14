Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at CIBC to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.00% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.88.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

TSE CPG traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.00. 1,226,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,234,802. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.12 and a 52 week high of C$5.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.37. The company has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a PE ratio of -1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.59, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$447.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.4879794 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.