Velas Hits Market Cap of $410.35 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $410.35 million and approximately $8.45 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000906 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000587 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001764 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.