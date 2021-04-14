Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $425.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.55% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens dropped their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.86.
Shares of ANTM traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $361.56. 5,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,308. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $379.13.
In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.
Anthem Company Profile
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
