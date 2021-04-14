Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $425.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens dropped their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.86.

Shares of ANTM traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $361.56. 5,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,308. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $379.13.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Anthem will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

