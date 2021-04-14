KeyCorp Weighs in on Ameren Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameren in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.80. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ameren’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $82.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.74. Ameren has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Ameren by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,095,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,557,000 after acquiring an additional 138,093 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ameren by 21.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,442,000 after acquiring an additional 37,113 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ameren by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 634,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,518,000 after acquiring an additional 113,748 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 369,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,827,000 after purchasing an additional 14,223 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ameren news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.67%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

