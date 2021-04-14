Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.30 Million

Analysts expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) to report $70.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.40 million. Concrete Pumping posted sales of $74.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year sales of $307.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $303.84 million to $312.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $323.78 million, with estimates ranging from $314.78 million to $332.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 20.04%.

BBCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Concrete Pumping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.29.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.27. 287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,035. The stock has a market cap of $410.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 122,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 847,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 131,167 shares in the last quarter. 24.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

