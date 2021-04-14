Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $315.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $123.32 and a 12 month high of $323.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.93 and a 200-day moving average of $268.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

