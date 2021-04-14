Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Aflac have outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. The company's U.S segment has been performing well and buyout of Argus Dental and Vision and Zurich North America's U.S. Corporate Life and Pensions (Group Benefits) business will fortify this business. The company’s deal with Varagon Capital Partners underlines its commitment to maintain a world-class investment platform that will generate solid risk-adjusted net investment income. Expense saving initiative by the company will aid its bottom line. A strong balance sheet with sound capital management through share buybacks and dividend payments bodes well. The company has been hiking its dividend for 38 consecutive years and intends to sustain the trend. However, steep expenses are squeezing the company's margins. Stressed Japan business is another concern.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.50. 16,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,744,655. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.59. Aflac has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 742.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Aflac by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

