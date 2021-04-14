Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 19.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,110,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,970,000 after acquiring an additional 739,370 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,064,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852,298 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,373,000 after buying an additional 38,977 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,863,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,104,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

Shares of CINF traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.09. 2,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,502. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.26. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $108.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

