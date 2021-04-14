SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €122.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SAP. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €129.44 ($152.28).

Shares of ETR:SAP traded up €0.92 ($1.08) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €112.16 ($131.95). 1,938,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The firm has a market cap of $133.88 billion and a PE ratio of 25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a fifty-two week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €104.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €107.72.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

