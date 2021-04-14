Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys 5,169 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 161.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 693,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,406,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,040. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $63.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average of $52.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

In related news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,906 shares of company stock worth $1,257,348 in the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

