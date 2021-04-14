Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $499,000 Investment in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBS has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

In related news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $2,409,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,562,863.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,094 shares of company stock valued at $5,181,081 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

EBS stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.99. 4,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.01. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $60.46 and a one year high of $137.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

