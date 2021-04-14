Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $830,000 Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PODD. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PODD traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $288.98. 3,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,397. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 654.86 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.53. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $164.40 and a twelve month high of $298.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

