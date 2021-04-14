Acropolis Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $318,088,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,764 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,857 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6,128.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,193,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $54.36. 20,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,173,604. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.14 and its 200 day moving average is $43.28. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $59.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

