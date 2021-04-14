Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Trims Position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) by 66.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.39. The company had a trading volume of 109,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,629. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.70. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

