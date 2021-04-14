Acropolis Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 509.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MCHI traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $82.12. The stock had a trading volume of 67,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,857. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.70. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $57.49 and a 12-month high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

