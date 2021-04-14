Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Raised to $221.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $215.00 to $221.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.43.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $202.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $97.64 and a 1 year high of $204.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.19.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

