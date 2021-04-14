ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,704 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP stock opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.95, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.92.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

