Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 431,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 29,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Barclays lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.70.

NDAQ opened at $157.93 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.80 and a 1-year high of $158.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.30.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

