Courier Capital LLC Sells 311 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Courier Capital LLC cut its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHI. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at $882,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $93.58. 34,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,751. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $94.33. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.46 and a 200-day moving average of $76.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.95.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

