Courier Capital LLC Buys 243 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFG. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.3% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 61,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth $36,704,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFG stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.27. 4,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,150. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day moving average is $43.75. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.13.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $441.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.69 million. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

